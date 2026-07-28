loanDepot (LDI) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect loanDepot to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $339.8410 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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loanDepot Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of LDI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. 477,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,414. The company has a market capitalization of $346.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company's 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut loanDepot from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.10 to $1.25 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $2.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LDI

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company's stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc NYSE: LDI is a leading non-bank consumer lender that provides a broad range of home and personal financing products through a digitally enabled platform. The company specializes in originating and servicing purchase and refinance mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and personal loans. Through its proprietary mello™ technology suite, loanDepot streamlines the application, underwriting, and closing processes for borrowers and real estate professionals, emphasizing speed, transparency, and a seamless digital experience.

Founded in 2010 by Anthony Hsieh, loanDepot has grown rapidly to become one of the largest independent mortgage lenders in the United States.

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