loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LDI. Wall Street Zen lowered loanDepot from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $2.10 to $1.25 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2.00.

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loanDepot Price Performance

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.33. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company's stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc NYSE: LDI is a leading non-bank consumer lender that provides a broad range of home and personal financing products through a digitally enabled platform. The company specializes in originating and servicing purchase and refinance mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and personal loans. Through its proprietary mello™ technology suite, loanDepot streamlines the application, underwriting, and closing processes for borrowers and real estate professionals, emphasizing speed, transparency, and a seamless digital experience.

Founded in 2010 by Anthony Hsieh, loanDepot has grown rapidly to become one of the largest independent mortgage lenders in the United States.

Further Reading

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