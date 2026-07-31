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loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
loanDepot logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded loanDepot from “strong sell” to “hold,” though the broader analyst consensus remains “Reduce,” with three Hold ratings and two Sell ratings.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered its price target to $1.25, while the consensus target is $2.00; other analysts, including Wall Street Zen and Weiss Ratings, maintain Sell views.
  • loanDepot shares opened at $1.00, near their 12-month low of $0.93 and well below the $5.05 high. The company has a $339.5 million market capitalization and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26.
  • Interested in loanDepot? Here are five stocks we like better.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LDI. Wall Street Zen lowered loanDepot from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $2.10 to $1.25 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on loanDepot

loanDepot Price Performance

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.33. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company's stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc NYSE: LDI is a leading non-bank consumer lender that provides a broad range of home and personal financing products through a digitally enabled platform. The company specializes in originating and servicing purchase and refinance mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and personal loans. Through its proprietary mello™ technology suite, loanDepot streamlines the application, underwriting, and closing processes for borrowers and real estate professionals, emphasizing speed, transparency, and a seamless digital experience.

Founded in 2010 by Anthony Hsieh, loanDepot has grown rapidly to become one of the largest independent mortgage lenders in the United States.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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