Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 29.350-30.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 29.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.5 billion-$80.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.1 billion.

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Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $556.01 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $633.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 29.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $646.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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