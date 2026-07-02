Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 4.4% - Here's Why

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $545.99 and last traded at $544.7470. Approximately 1,392,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,627,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $521.82.

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More Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $613.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.11. The stock's fifty day moving average is $521.25 and its 200-day moving average is $568.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,339.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,387 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $531,493,000 after purchasing an additional 877,932 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $625,784,000 after buying an additional 669,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,770,729,000 after buying an additional 527,523 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,699,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3,497.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,276 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $272,746,000 after buying an additional 438,732 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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