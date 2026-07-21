Logitech International (LOGI) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $1.1950 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Logitech International's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Logitech International Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $83.32 and a twelve month high of $129.66. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company's 50 day moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.15.

Logitech International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 126.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOGI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Logitech International from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America cut Logitech International from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Logitech International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Logitech International from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $109.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOGI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company's stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company's product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

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