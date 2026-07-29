Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Wedbush's price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.75% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Logitech International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Logitech International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Logitech International from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $108.29.

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Logitech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $4.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,030. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $83.32 and a 12 month high of $129.66. The company's 50-day moving average price is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.42.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 40.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company's stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Logitech International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Logitech reported fiscal Q1 2027 earnings of $1.85 per share , well above the $1.26 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 7% year over year to approximately $1.23 billion , also exceeding expectations. Logitech earnings report

Logitech reported fiscal Q1 2027 earnings of , well above the $1.26 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 7% year over year to approximately , also exceeding expectations. Positive Sentiment: Results benefited from strong demand for premium devices, a favorable product mix and improved profitability. Net income, operating profit and cash generation all increased sharply, suggesting solid underlying execution beyond the headline revenue growth. Logitech Q1 earnings beat

Results benefited from strong demand for premium devices, a favorable product mix and improved profitability. Net income, operating profit and cash generation all increased sharply, suggesting solid underlying execution beyond the headline revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: The company’s balance sheet remained healthy, with cash and cash equivalents rising to about $1.75 billion, providing financial flexibility for investment and shareholder returns. Logitech financial results

The company’s balance sheet remained healthy, with cash and cash equivalents rising to about $1.75 billion, providing financial flexibility for investment and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Logitech is scheduled to hold its Logitech G PLAY 2026 gaming event in Los Angeles, Warsaw and Shanghai in September. The event could support brand engagement and product visibility, but its direct financial impact is uncertain. Logitech G PLAY 2026

Logitech is scheduled to hold its Logitech G PLAY 2026 gaming event in Los Angeles, Warsaw and Shanghai in September. The event could support brand engagement and product visibility, but its direct financial impact is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: A substantial portion of the earnings upside came from a refund of U.S. tariffs, creating concern that the boost is one-time rather than a repeatable source of profit. Reuters Logitech tariff report

A substantial portion of the earnings upside came from a refund of U.S. tariffs, creating concern that the boost is one-time rather than a repeatable source of profit. Negative Sentiment: Management flagged a supplier shutdown that could cloud the near-term outlook. In addition, Barclays lowered its LOGI price target from $105 to $101 and maintained an “equal weight” rating, reinforcing investor caution after the earnings release. Barclays Logitech price target

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company's product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

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