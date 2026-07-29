Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $101.00. The stock had previously closed at $111.66, but opened at $102.24. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Logitech International shares last traded at $105.2580, with a volume of 622,852 shares trading hands.

LOGI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Logitech International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Logitech International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $109.00.

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Logitech International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Logitech International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Logitech reported quarterly EPS of $1.85 , well above the $1.26 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 7.0% year over year to $1.23 billion , exceeding the $1.20 billion estimate. Logitech International quarterly earnings report

Logitech reported quarterly EPS of , well above the $1.26 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 7.0% year over year to , exceeding the $1.20 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved substantially, with reported net income up 61.4% and diluted EPS up 66.3% year over year, supported by lower costs and higher gross and operating margins. Logitech fiscal Q1 2027 financial results

Profitability improved substantially, with reported net income up 61.4% and diluted EPS up 66.3% year over year, supported by lower costs and higher gross and operating margins. Positive Sentiment: The earnings beat was partly aided by a refund of U.S. tariffs, while management’s second-quarter revenue outlook of approximately $1.2 billion was broadly in line with Wall Street expectations. Logitech beats forecasts after U.S. tariff refund

The earnings beat was partly aided by a refund of U.S. tariffs, while management’s second-quarter revenue outlook of approximately was broadly in line with Wall Street expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Logitech G announced the return of its global PLAY event in September, with events in Los Angeles, Warsaw and Shanghai. The announcement supports brand visibility and gaming engagement but is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Logitech G PLAY 2026 announcement

Logitech G announced the return of its global PLAY event in September, with events in Los Angeles, Warsaw and Shanghai. The announcement supports brand visibility and gaming engagement but is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target from $105 to $101 and maintained an “equal weight” rating, implying analysts see limited upside at current levels. The lower target may temper enthusiasm following the earnings beat. Barclays Logitech price-target update

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Logitech International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 861 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company's stock.

Logitech International Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.59. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 126.0%.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company's product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

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