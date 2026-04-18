Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research lowered Logitech International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $107.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.29.

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Logitech International Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $101.09 on Friday. Logitech International has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $123.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.74.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Logitech International had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 14.94%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company's product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

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