Longbow Research Initiates Coverage on Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Analysts at Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock.

ROCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibraltar Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. 12,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $44.41. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $356.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business's revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibraltar Industries

In other Gibraltar Industries news, CEO William T. Bosway bought 19,735 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.44 per share, for a total transaction of $738,878.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 250,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,371,980.80. The trade was a 8.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph A. Lovechio acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $34,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $463,561.80. This represents a 8.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,135 shares of company stock worth $823,380. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 510 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 498 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

Further Reading

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