Loop Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $355.00 to $490.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the information services provider's stock. Loop Capital's price target indicates a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock's current price.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alphabet from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.84.

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Alphabet Trading Down 0.9%

GOOGL traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $397.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,064,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,556,990. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $327.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $162.00 and a 12-month high of $403.70. The company has a market cap of $4.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,953 shares of company stock valued at $47,767,818. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $416,217,000. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 274,761 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $86,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,666,577 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $405,131,000 after acquiring an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised Alphabet’s earnings estimates for FY2026 and FY2027, reinforcing the view that profits can keep growing ahead of current consensus.

Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised Alphabet’s earnings estimates for FY2026 and FY2027, reinforcing the view that profits can keep growing ahead of current consensus. Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces highlight Alphabet as a beneficiary of AI spending, including continued strength in its cloud/AI investment plans and speculation that the company is well positioned in the next phase of AI infrastructure buildout.

Several recent pieces highlight Alphabet as a beneficiary of AI spending, including continued strength in its cloud/AI investment plans and speculation that the company is well positioned in the next phase of AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm is also being supported by reports that YouTube revenue may be larger than Wall Street expected, adding to confidence in Google’s core advertising and video monetization engine.

Investor enthusiasm is also being supported by reports that YouTube revenue may be larger than Wall Street expected, adding to confidence in Google’s core advertising and video monetization engine. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet also completed a record-breaking yen bond issuance, giving it fresh capital to fund AI infrastructure while diversifying its funding sources, which is generally viewed favorably by investors. Alphabet completes record-breaking yen bond issuance

Alphabet also completed a record-breaking yen bond issuance, giving it fresh capital to fund AI infrastructure while diversifying its funding sources, which is generally viewed favorably by investors. Neutral Sentiment: UBS warned that AI and mega-cap tech stocks are heavily crowded trades, which could mean Alphabet’s valuation is vulnerable if investor expectations cool.

UBS warned that AI and mega-cap tech stocks are heavily crowded trades, which could mean Alphabet’s valuation is vulnerable if investor expectations cool. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also points to Alphabet’s stock trading at a richer multiple after a powerful run, so the market may be rewarding execution but leaving less room for error.

Recent commentary also points to Alphabet’s stock trading at a richer multiple after a powerful run, so the market may be rewarding execution but leaving less room for error. Negative Sentiment: Broader concerns about the cost of AI compute and the capital intensity of the race could pressure margins across big tech, including Alphabet, if spending rises faster than monetization.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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