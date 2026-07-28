Louise Frederika Kooij Sells 105,000 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $3,185,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 24,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,870.02. This trade represents a 81.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Louise Frederika Kooij also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Louise Frederika Kooij sold 40,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $1,208,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Louise Frederika Kooij sold 65,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $2,319,850.00.

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NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 145,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,799. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.08. The business's 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 943.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company's stock worth $54,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,525 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $38,062,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 54.5% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,013,009 shares of the company's stock worth $54,566,000 after buying an additional 1,062,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,536,000 after buying an additional 845,110 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,020,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,332,000 after buying an additional 697,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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