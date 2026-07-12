Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Downgraded to "Buy" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LXU. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Lsb Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on Lsb Industries and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lsb Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.33.

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Lsb Industries Trading Up 1.2%

Lsb Industries stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 412,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lsb Industries has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $17.22.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.19 million. Lsb Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lsb Industries will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lsb Industries

In related news, Director Lynn F. White sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 202,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,389,370.20. This represents a 16.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kristy Carver sold 9,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $118,278.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $587,455.76. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lsb Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lsb Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lsb Industries by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lsb Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lsb Industries by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,019 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Lsb Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lsb Industries

LSB Industries, Inc NYSE: LXU is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

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