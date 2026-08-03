Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Down 6.7% - Should You Sell?

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.1550. 128,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,108,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LXU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lsb Industries from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lsb Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lsb Industries and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lsb Industries

Lsb Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $720.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.42). Lsb Industries had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.58%.The firm had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. Research analysts predict that Lsb Industries Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lsb Industries news, Director Lynn F. White sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $472,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 202,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,389,370.20. This trade represents a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristy Carver sold 9,554 shares of Lsb Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $118,278.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $587,455.76. This represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lsb Industries by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lsb Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,019 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Lsb Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lsb Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc NYSE: LXU is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

Further Reading

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