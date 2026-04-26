LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.3333.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised LSI Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded LSI Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on LSI Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

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Key Headlines Impacting LSI Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting LSI Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strong sales growth and strategic initiatives on the Q3 earnings call, including integration plans that could drive future margin expansion. Earnings Call Highlights

Management highlighted strong sales growth and strategic initiatives on the Q3 earnings call, including integration plans that could drive future margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: LSI emphasized the Royston acquisition as a growth and product-extension move, which management says should add revenue diversity and cross-selling opportunities. TipRanks: Royston Acquisition

LSI emphasized the Royston acquisition as a growth and product-extension move, which management says should add revenue diversity and cross-selling opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share (annualized yield ~0.9%), payable May 12 with ex-dividend on May 4 — modestly supportive for income-focused holders.

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share (annualized yield ~0.9%), payable May 12 with ex-dividend on May 4 — modestly supportive for income-focused holders. Neutral Sentiment: Company released the press release, slide deck and conference call recording for Q3, giving investors detail to evaluate margins, backlog and segment trends. Press Release / Slide Deck

Company released the press release, slide deck and conference call recording for Q3, giving investors detail to evaluate margins, backlog and segment trends. Negative Sentiment: Reported results missed sell-side expectations: sources note revenue of ~$150.5M vs. consensus ~$163.5M and an EPS shortfall. MarketBeat reports EPS $0.28 vs. $0.40 consensus; Zacks reports a larger miss (EPS cited at $0.06 vs $0.12). The top-line and profit shortfalls are the primary near-term negative catalyst. MarketBeat: Q3 Results Zacks: Earnings Miss

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $688.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $150.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. LSI Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in LSI Industries by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in LSI Industries by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc NASDAQ: LYTS is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of lighting, graphics and building technology products. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company develops energy-efficient LED lighting systems, branded and digital graphic displays, and integrated building technology solutions. Serving customers in the retail, quick-service and convenience store, industrial, hospitality and transportation markets, LSI combines design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to address both aesthetic and functional needs.

In its lighting segment, LSI offers interior and exterior LED fixtures, canopy lights, high-bay and low-bay systems, and specialized horticultural grow lights.

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