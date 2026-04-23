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LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
LSI Industries logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • LSI Industries announced a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, payable May 12 to shareholders of record May 4, implying a $0.20 annual dividend and a yield of about 0.9%.
  • The dividend is well covered — LSI has an 18.7% payout ratio and analysts forecast roughly $1.30 EPS next year (implying a ~15.4% payout), and the company recently beat quarterly estimates with $0.26 EPS on $147M revenue.
  • Shares jumped to $22.67 on heavy volume, within a 52‑week range of $13.77–$24.75, and analysts carry a consensus "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $28.33.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of LSI Industries.

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.67. 838,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $705.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.32.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.34%.The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded LSI Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded LSI Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYTS

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries, Inc NASDAQ: LYTS is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of lighting, graphics and building technology products. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company develops energy-efficient LED lighting systems, branded and digital graphic displays, and integrated building technology solutions. Serving customers in the retail, quick-service and convenience store, industrial, hospitality and transportation markets, LSI combines design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to address both aesthetic and functional needs.

In its lighting segment, LSI offers interior and exterior LED fixtures, canopy lights, high-bay and low-bay systems, and specialized horticultural grow lights.

See Also

Dividend History for LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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