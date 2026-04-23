LSI Industries Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

LSI Industries NASDAQ: LYTS executives highlighted fiscal 2026 third-quarter sales growth, expanding margins, and strong cash generation, while also outlining early priorities for integrating the recently acquired Royston Group during the company’s earnings call.

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Management frames strategy shift and Royston integration approach

President and CEO James Clark opened by placing the quarter in the context of LSI’s multi-year shift from being “fundamentally a lighting company” to an organization structured around vertical markets and broader customer solutions. Clark said the company introduced its “2025 Plan” in 2019 and achieved it early in fiscal 2023, then moved to a “Fast Forward plan” targeting $800 million in revenue and $100 million in EBITDA by 2028.

Clark said LSI’s model focuses on vertical markets where customer brands continually reinvest in physical environments to improve the consumer experience, creating “an ongoing cycle of investment.” He emphasized that the company aims to increase its “share of wallet” by offering integrated solutions such as “lighting, display, millwork, graphics, and program management.”

Clark said LSI has deployed “more than $500 million across four acquisitions, including Royston,” and described the Royston deal as “a significant opportunity” that expands capabilities across multiple vertical markets. However, he stressed a measured approach to integration, saying the company will “take the time to integrate it the right way,” evaluate alignment with its vertical strategy and “focus on margin quality,” and remain “thoughtful” where alignment is weaker.

Fiscal Q3 results: sales up, margin expansion and strong cash flow

CFO James Galeese said fiscal Q3 included a six-day “stub period” from Royston, and that the company provided results both including and excluding that contribution. Total sales increased 14% year-over-year to $150.5 million, and rose 9% excluding Royston.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.28, or $0.27 excluding Royston, which Galeese said was $0.07 above the prior-year quarter’s $0.20. Adjusted EBITDA was $15 million, or 10% of sales. Excluding Royston, adjusted EBITDA was $14.1 million, up 26% from the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.8%, up 130 basis points.

Galeese also reported free cash flow of $11.8 million for the quarter excluding acquisition-related costs, citing continued “high conversion of earnings to cash.” Following the transaction, he said pro forma trailing-twelve-month net debt to EBITDA was 2.7x.

Segment performance: strength in Display Solutions; mixed signals in lighting

Galeese said segment commentary excluded the Royston stub period. In Display Solutions, sales rose 14% and adjusted operating income increased 64% versus last year.

Grocery: Galeese said grocery vertical sales increased “double digits” and that LSI does business with “over 15 sizable chains,” with “increased activity” from many customers. He noted refrigerated display cases are a leading product, but the company has also expanded “non-refrigerated or ambient product placements” with improved margins. Orders in grocery were up 20% year-over-year, and the company exited Q3 with backlog above the prior year.

Galeese said grocery vertical sales increased “double digits” and that LSI does business with “over 15 sizable chains,” with “increased activity” from many customers. He noted refrigerated display cases are a leading product, but the company has also expanded “non-refrigerated or ambient product placements” with improved margins. Orders in grocery were up 20% year-over-year, and the company exited Q3 with backlog above the prior year. Refueling C-store: Sales grew “high single digits” on top of a record Q3 last year, supported by a mix of large multi-quarter programs and shorter-term projects, according to Galeese. He said quarterly orders were “double digits above” last year with a book-to-bill above 1. He also called out “over $5 million” of program work awarded by the “largest C-store chain in North America,” to be completed by the end of the calendar year, adding the company was encouraged to see that customer increase investment after “several years of low activity.”

Sales grew “high single digits” on top of a record Q3 last year, supported by a mix of large multi-quarter programs and shorter-term projects, according to Galeese. He said quarterly orders were “double digits above” last year with a book-to-bill above 1. He also called out “over $5 million” of program work awarded by the “largest C-store chain in North America,” to be completed by the end of the calendar year, adding the company was encouraged to see that customer increase investment after “several years of low activity.” QSR: Galeese said total QSR vertical sales were down from last year as some chains continued investing while others took a more cautious approach amid changing consumer habits. He said “concept and development work remains high” in the vertical.

In the lighting segment, Galeese said sales increased 2% despite changes in the market environment. He noted quote activity remained active, but the “quote-to-order conversion period lengthened” after several quarters of improving timelines. He added that a sizable number of quotes expected to convert in Q3 were extended and said the company believes “macro developments are influencing project proposal and approval activity.”

Both Clark and Galeese pointed to progress in national accounts. Galeese said LSI’s Q3 lighting growth was “clearly a market outperform” versus the competitive environment, while Clark described the current slowdown as more of a timing disruption in larger projects rather than a long-term concern.

Margin drivers and operating execution

During Q&A, Clark attributed improved Display Solutions profitability to increased share of wallet, larger projects, and operational investments. He cited behind-the-scenes efforts including the hiring of a procurement lead “about a year and a half ago” who has “been phenomenal.”

Galeese said the operations team performed strongly and contrasted the quarter with the prior year, when LSI was fulfilling elevated demand “on a very inefficient basis.” He said demand patterns have become “much more predictable,” helping factories operate in a steadier rhythm.

When asked about sustainability, Clark said the company generally views operational improvements as “permanent improvements” that function as a “ratchet that goes up, but it doesn’t come down,” while acknowledging that near-term priorities could shift as integration work ramps up.

Q4 outlook: growth in Display Solutions, softness expected in lighting

Looking to fiscal Q4, Galeese said Display Solutions—including both LSI and Royston—is expected to deliver a “solid quarter,” with sales projected to rise on a “mid to high single-digit” percentage basis compared with the prior-year period, supported by grocery and refueling C-store activity. He noted the outlook builds on a strong Q4 in fiscal 2025, when comparable sales grew 13% year-over-year.

By contrast, Galeese said near-term softness is expected in lighting due to the lengthening quote-to-order cycle, macro factors, and difficult comparisons. He said Q4 lighting sales are expected to decline “mid-single digits” versus last year, when the segment grew 12%.

As a result, Galeese said consolidated net sales growth is expected in the “low- to mid-single-digit” range year-over-year in Q4, while emphasizing continued price and cost discipline to support “healthy margins” consistent with LSI’s focus on profitable growth.

On the Royston integration, Clark emphasized that the company has owned Royston for roughly “28 days” and urged patience on how the acquisition contributes. He also described early outreach to Royston’s major customers, saying the top questions centered on what would change operationally and in billing, and that LSI’s message was continuity in the near term while seeking efficiency opportunities over time.

About LSI Industries NASDAQ: LYTS

LSI Industries, Inc NASDAQ: LYTS is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of lighting, graphics and building technology products. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company develops energy-efficient LED lighting systems, branded and digital graphic displays, and integrated building technology solutions. Serving customers in the retail, quick-service and convenience store, industrial, hospitality and transportation markets, LSI combines design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to address both aesthetic and functional needs.

In its lighting segment, LSI offers interior and exterior LED fixtures, canopy lights, high-bay and low-bay systems, and specialized horticultural grow lights.

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