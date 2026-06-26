LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on LTC Properties from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

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LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 9.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. LTC Properties has a one year low of $33.64 and a one year high of $40.80.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 38.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. LTC Properties's payout ratio is 92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

In other news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.41 per share, for a total transaction of $153,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 44,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,768.45. The trade was a 9.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David M. Boitano acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $347,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 46,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,604,983.20. This represents a 27.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,365,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 4,205.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 812,235 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,939,000 after purchasing an additional 793,370 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund PDN bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,238,012 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $248,843,000 after purchasing an additional 125,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $6,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company's stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

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