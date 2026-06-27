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Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Average Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
June 27, 2026
Lucid Group logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Lucid Group currently has a consensus analyst rating of "Reduce", based on 11 covering analysts. The average 12-month price target is about $9.67, with most analysts rating it hold or sell.
  • The company has been under pressure operationally, including a recent 18% reduction in U.S. staff aimed at cutting annual expenses by roughly $158 million. That move may improve cash efficiency, but it also highlights ongoing cost and execution challenges.
  • Lucid’s latest results showed continued losses: it reported EPS of -$2.82, missing estimates, while revenue of $282.47 million also came in below expectations. The stock remains weak financially, with a low current ratio and elevated debt-to-equity ratio, and it is facing additional securities-fraud class action overhang.
  • Interested in Lucid Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore set a $6.00 target price on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Lucid Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCID

Trending Headlines about Lucid Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Lucid Group Price Performance

LCID opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $282.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 304.01% and a negative net margin of 248.09%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -10.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 1,574.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company's stock.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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