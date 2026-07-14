Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 30608543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCID. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price target on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 1,574.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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