Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 4.8% - What's Next?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. 8,119,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 12,298,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

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Key Lucid Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to Lucid’s recent Q2 production and delivery update and a broader C-suite reorganization, which some market watchers say may signal an effort to improve execution and stabilize operations. Article Title

Investors are also reacting to Lucid’s recent Q2 production and delivery update and a broader C-suite reorganization, which some market watchers say may signal an effort to improve execution and stabilize operations. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Rosen, Kaplan Fox, Faruqi & Faruqi, the Gross Law Firm, the Schall Law Firm, and Howard G. Smith, issued repeated reminders about a July 28 lead-plaintiff deadline in a securities class action tied to Lucid shares purchased between February 25, 2026 and April 13, 2026. Article Title

Several law firms, including Rosen, Kaplan Fox, Faruqi & Faruqi, the Gross Law Firm, the Schall Law Firm, and Howard G. Smith, issued repeated reminders about a July 28 lead-plaintiff deadline in a securities class action tied to Lucid shares purchased between February 25, 2026 and April 13, 2026. Negative Sentiment: The ongoing securities-fraud lawsuit campaign is adding legal risk and sentiment pressure, as investors are being urged to join or lead the case before the deadline, which can weigh on the stock until the uncertainty is resolved. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Down 4.8%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Jain Global LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,590 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,970 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,645 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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