Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 4.9% - Here's Why

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 10,338,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 14,193,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

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Key Stories Impacting Lucid Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LCID. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price objective on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered Lucid Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Lucid Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 1,574.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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