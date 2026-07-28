Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 21.5% - Here's Why

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) shares rose 21.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $7.90. 39,428,166 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 14,272,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lucid Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prince Alwaleed bin Talal disclosed a 5% stake in Lucid, boosting investor confidence in the company’s Saudi backing and potentially improving sentiment around its long-term funding and growth prospects. Saudi prince buys 5% stake in Lucid Motors

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal disclosed a 5% stake in Lucid, boosting investor confidence in the company’s Saudi backing and potentially improving sentiment around its long-term funding and growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Investors purchased approximately 73,420 LCID call options, about 47% above typical daily call volume, indicating increased speculative interest and bullish positioning in the stock.

Investors purchased approximately 73,420 LCID call options, about 47% above typical daily call volume, indicating increased speculative interest and bullish positioning in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Lucid has outperformed Tesla and Rivian over the past month, helping reinforce momentum-focused buying, although the stock remains substantially below its level from a year ago. Lucid Is Now Up 33% in a Month

Lucid has outperformed Tesla and Rivian over the past month, helping reinforce momentum-focused buying, although the stock remains substantially below its level from a year ago. Neutral Sentiment: The Saudi stake is supportive for sentiment but does not by itself change Lucid’s operating performance, vehicle demand, profitability, or cash needs. Investors will likely focus on whether the company can convert the renewed attention into stronger deliveries and financial results.

The Saudi stake is supportive for sentiment but does not by itself change Lucid’s operating performance, vehicle demand, profitability, or cash needs. Investors will likely focus on whether the company can convert the renewed attention into stronger deliveries and financial results. Negative Sentiment: Analysts expect Lucid to report a decline in earnings, raising the risk that upcoming results or management guidance could challenge the recent rally. Analysts Estimate Lucid Group to Report a Decline in Earnings

Analysts expect Lucid to report a decline in earnings, raising the risk that upcoming results or management guidance could challenge the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action and the deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status, keeping litigation and potential reputational or financial liabilities in focus. The notices concern investors who purchased shares between February 25 and April 13, 2026. Portnoy Law Firm Class Action Notice

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Lucid Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore set a $6.00 price objective on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Lucid Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Up 21.5%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,729 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $108,000. Essential Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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