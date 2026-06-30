Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 2.8% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.69. 18,460,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 12,336,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

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Key Stories Impacting Lucid Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 target price on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark cut Lucid Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore set a $6.00 price target on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Lucid Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.29). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 304.01% and a negative net margin of 248.09%.The company had revenue of $282.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,361,978,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,061,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,488,000 after acquiring an additional 701,826 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,586,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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