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Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Luckin Coffee logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market after the results, opening at $32.94 versus a prior close of $31.06 and last trading at $33.01, with roughly 541,250 shares changing hands and the stock up about 6.2%.
  • Luckin reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating estimates of $0.14 by $0.10, while posting a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 28.50%; the company has a market cap of $9.46 billion and a trailing PE of 20.62.
  • Analyst sentiment has shifted modestly: Zacks upgraded the stock from "strong sell" to "hold," and the MarketBeat consensus is a Moderate Buy with a $52.00 target (one Buy, one Hold).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Luckin Coffee.

Luckin Coffee Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LKNCY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.06, but opened at $32.94. Luckin Coffee shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 541,250 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 28.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Luckin Coffee from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Trading Up 6.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of -0.37.

About Luckin Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Luckin Coffee Inc is a China-based coffeehouse chain that combines a digitally driven ordering platform with a network of physical outlets. The company's mobile app and in-store kiosks enable customers to place orders for takeaway or delivery, while its proprietary supply chain supports rapid store expansion and consistent product quality. Luckin's retail portfolio includes “grab-and-go” pickup points, delivery-only kitchens and full-service cafés designed to meet the varied needs of urban consumers.

Luckin's menu features a broad range of espresso-based drinks, including lattes, Americanos and cold brews, complemented by tea-based beverages, fruit juices and a selection of light food items such as sandwiches and pastries.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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