lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.2593.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of lululemon athletica from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

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lululemon athletica Trading Up 3.2%

lululemon athletica stock opened at $121.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. lululemon athletica has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $262.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.36.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andre Maestrini bought 3,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,892.02. This represents a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,116. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On lululemon athletica

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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