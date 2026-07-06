lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underweight" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the apparel retailer's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.84% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $149.35.

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lululemon athletica Price Performance

LULU stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.66. lululemon athletica has a fifty-two week low of $104.44 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. lululemon athletica's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 4,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. This represents a 70.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On lululemon athletica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $362,598,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth $304,875,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 28.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $391,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 979,054 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $203,457,000 after purchasing an additional 426,860 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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