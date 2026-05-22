lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. Piper Sandler's price target points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the company's previous close.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $196.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $201.66.

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lululemon athletica Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.10. lululemon athletica has a 52 week low of $116.63 and a 52 week high of $340.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,116. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini acquired 3,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On lululemon athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.2% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.3% during the first quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 81.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.7% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting lululemon athletica

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lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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