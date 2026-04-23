Lumentum FY2027 EPS Forecast Boosted by Northland Securities

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Lumentum in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the technology company will earn $14.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.69. The consensus estimate for Lumentum's current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business's revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS.

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Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LITE. Zacks Research cut shares of Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $950.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Lumentum from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $750.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $757.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Up 4.4%

Lumentum stock opened at $873.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $960.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $728.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,849 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.48, for a total value of $2,596,542.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,402.36. The trade was a 44.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,580,182. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

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About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

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