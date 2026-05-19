Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali Sells 2,487 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $2,372,473.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,144,206.45. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Wajid Ali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 27th, Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total value of $3,664,371.26.

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Lumentum Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $890.09. 5,011,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,230,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.04 and a twelve month high of $1,085.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $821.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Lumentum

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.43.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock worth $254,350,000 after buying an additional 1,545,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $474,495,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $432,062,000. Situational Awareness LP boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $478,577,000 after buying an additional 880,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 707.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $366,555,000 after buying an additional 871,249 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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