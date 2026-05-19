Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Insider Sells $3,036,422.85 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,422.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ LITE traded up $5.11 on Tuesday, hitting $890.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,011,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,191. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $71.04 and a one year high of $1,085.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company's 50-day moving average is $821.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $880.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 118.8% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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