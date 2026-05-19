Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Insider Yuen Wupen Sells 3,210 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,062,179.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 81,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,735,477.60. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Lumentum Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $890.09. 5,011,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,230,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.83 and a beta of 1.53. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $71.04 and a one year high of $1,085.68. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $821.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $1,000.00 price objective on Lumentum in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.43.

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Key Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 118.8% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 687.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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