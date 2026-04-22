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Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Lundin Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lundin Gold shares recently fell below its 200-day moving average, trading as low as C$103.75 and last at C$103.92 on volume of 532,093, versus a 200-day MA of C$109.80 — a potential technical bearish signal.
  • Several analysts have raised price targets (range roughly C$90–C$141), but MarketBeat shows a consensus "Reduce" rating with an average target of C$98.17, reflecting mixed analyst sentiment despite individual uprates.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results (C$1.33 EPS, C$697.8M revenue, 44.4% net margin, 60.0% ROE) and boosted its quarterly dividend to $1.1642 (annualized C$4.66, ~4.5% yield), though the payout ratio is about 71.6%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$109.80 and traded as low as C$103.75. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$103.92, with a volume of 532,093 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$91.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$123.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of C$98.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$110.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$109.80.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 44.42%.The business had revenue of C$697.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 2.5603448 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Lundin Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.56%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world. The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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