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Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Lundin Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lundin Mining shares gapped down pre-market, opening at $27.57 after a prior close of $29.34 and last trading at $27.77 on thin volume (~3,172 shares).
  • The gap occurred despite a quarterly beat — Lundin reported $0.42 EPS vs. $0.30 expected and $1.30B revenue vs. $1.18B — and analysts carry an average rating of Moderate Buy.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed (1 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 7 Hold), while fundamentals show a market cap of about $23.9B, a P/E of 18.6 and a very low debt-to-equity ratio (0.03).
  • Five stocks we like better than Lundin Mining.

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.34, but opened at $27.57. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 3,172 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Up 2.5%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 30.48%. Analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company's portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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