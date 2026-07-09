Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.7350, but opened at $24.32. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 9,188 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LUNMF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on LUNMF

Lundin Mining Trading Up 5.3%

The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company's portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

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