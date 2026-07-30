Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.56, but opened at $27.32. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 2,877 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUNMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Lundin Mining to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Dnb Carnegie raised Lundin Mining to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on LUNMF

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company's portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

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