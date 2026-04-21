Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Trading Down 7.3% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.1960 and last traded at $27.1960. Approximately 19,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 204,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUNMF. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Cormark upgraded Lundin Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on LUNMF

Lundin Mining Stock Down 6.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company's 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 30.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company's portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

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