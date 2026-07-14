Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$42.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$43.50 to C$42.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the mining company's stock. National Bank Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUN. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$32.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TD lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$39.70 to C$34.90 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$39.64.

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Lundin Mining Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up C$1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$35.29. The company had a trading volume of 678,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company's 50-day moving average is C$37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.98. The company has a market cap of C$30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.32. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$13.37 and a twelve month high of C$45.74.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 35.92%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

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