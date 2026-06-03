LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.2353.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th.

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Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $26,199,255.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,270,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $359,107,643.34. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,159,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $396,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770,260 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 512.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $133,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,636 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5,451.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,457,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $63,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,971,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $388,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,271 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $52,210,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio is -110.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Further Reading

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