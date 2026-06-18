MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $321.3636.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $367.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $118.16 and a twelve month high of $418.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 800 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,440. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 15,828 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.75, for a total transaction of $5,789,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,040,776.75. The trade was a 29.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,476 shares of company stock valued at $27,755,202. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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