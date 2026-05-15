MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Charles Bland Sells 800 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) Director Charles Bland sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,448,440. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $7.96 on Friday, reaching $375.60. 1,616,923 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,980. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.85. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.16 and a fifty-two week high of $401.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $316.82.

Read Our Latest Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MACOM Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: MACOM reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q2 results, with EPS of $1.09 topping estimates and revenue of $288.96 million also beating forecasts; revenue rose 22.5% year over year, reinforcing momentum in the business.

MACOM reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q2 results, with EPS of $1.09 topping estimates and revenue of $288.96 million also beating forecasts; revenue rose 22.5% year over year, reinforcing momentum in the business. Positive Sentiment: The company lifted Q3 2026 guidance to $1.31-$1.37 in EPS, signaling management confidence that recent demand trends can continue.

The company lifted Q3 2026 guidance to $1.31-$1.37 in EPS, signaling management confidence that recent demand trends can continue. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, including Truist raising its price target to $375 and keeping a buy rating, while Zacks Research upgraded the stock to strong-buy.

Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, including Truist raising its price target to $375 and keeping a buy rating, while Zacks Research upgraded the stock to strong-buy. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also highlighted MTSI as a high-efficiency and momentum name, which can attract additional trader interest. Article Title

Zacks also highlighted MTSI as a high-efficiency and momentum name, which can attract additional trader interest. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling by directors Charles R. Bland and Geoffrey Ribar may be a mild overhang, but the sales were relatively small versus their remaining holdings and occurred after the stock’s sharp rally.

Insider selling by directors Charles R. Bland and Geoffrey Ribar may be a mild overhang, but the sales were relatively small versus their remaining holdings and occurred after the stock’s sharp rally. Neutral Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece argued the growth story may not justify the stock’s premium valuation, which could temper upside if investors start focusing more on price than execution. Article Title

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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