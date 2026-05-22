MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Barclays

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Barclays's price target suggests a potential upside of 16.94% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTSI. Wall Street Zen upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $321.36.

Get MTSI alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $384.83. 301,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.97, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.60. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $118.16 and a 52 week high of $401.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.61.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.MACOM Technology Solutions's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $16,363,957.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,564,574.20. This trade represents a 86.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total value of $2,746,107.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,719,191. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 397,135 shares of company stock worth $107,430,282. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MACOM Technology Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MACOM Technology Solutions wasn't on the list.

While MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here