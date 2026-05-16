MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

MTSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $316.82.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $375.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company's fifty day moving average is $263.86 and its 200-day moving average is $218.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $401.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. MACOM Technology Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total transaction of $66,600,360.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,759,895 shares in the company, valued at $956,630,084.85. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Dennehy sold 18,398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $4,512,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,896. This trade represents a 58.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 434,103 shares of company stock worth $109,578,263 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting MACOM Technology Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting MACOM Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: MACOM reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q2 results, with EPS of $1.09 topping estimates and revenue of $288.96 million also beating forecasts; revenue rose 22.5% year over year, reinforcing momentum in the business.

MACOM reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q2 results, with EPS of $1.09 topping estimates and revenue of $288.96 million also beating forecasts; revenue rose 22.5% year over year, reinforcing momentum in the business. Positive Sentiment: The company lifted Q3 2026 guidance to $1.31-$1.37 in EPS, signaling management confidence that recent demand trends can continue.

The company lifted Q3 2026 guidance to $1.31-$1.37 in EPS, signaling management confidence that recent demand trends can continue. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, including Truist raising its price target to $375 and keeping a buy rating, while Zacks Research upgraded the stock to strong-buy.

Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, including Truist raising its price target to $375 and keeping a buy rating, while Zacks Research upgraded the stock to strong-buy. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also highlighted MTSI as a high-efficiency and momentum name, which can attract additional trader interest. Article Title

Zacks also highlighted MTSI as a high-efficiency and momentum name, which can attract additional trader interest. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling by directors Charles R. Bland and Geoffrey Ribar may be a mild overhang, but the sales were relatively small versus their remaining holdings and occurred after the stock’s sharp rally.

Insider selling by directors Charles R. Bland and Geoffrey Ribar may be a mild overhang, but the sales were relatively small versus their remaining holdings and occurred after the stock’s sharp rally. Neutral Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece argued the growth story may not justify the stock’s premium valuation, which could temper upside if investors start focusing more on price than execution. Article Title

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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