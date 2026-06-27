MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

MTSI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.00.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $369.18 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $350.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $418.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 159.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.66.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 15,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.75, for a total transaction of $5,789,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,389 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,776.75. This trade represents a 29.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $16,363,957.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,564,574.20. This trade represents a 86.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 75,476 shares of company stock valued at $27,755,202 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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