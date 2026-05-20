Macy's (M) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $4.6125 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 2.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Macy's to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Macy's Price Performance

NYSE:M opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.47. Macy's has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The business's 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44.

Macy's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.1915 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Macy's's payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Trending Headlines about Macy's

Here are the key news stories impacting Macy's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy's news, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 5,271 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $94,456.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,773 shares in the company, valued at $515,612.16. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 50,044 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $896,788.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,705,374.72. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,276. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy's

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy's in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,562,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Macy's by 160.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,283,107 shares of the company's stock worth $49,941,000 after buying an additional 2,639,132 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Macy's by 39.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,950,950 shares of the company's stock worth $106,701,000 after buying an additional 1,697,412 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy's by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,339 shares of the company's stock worth $87,687,000 after buying an additional 1,197,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Macy's by 1,742.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 720,460 shares of the company's stock worth $15,886,000 after buying an additional 681,348 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Macy's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Macy's from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Macy's from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Macy's from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Macy's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $18.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Macy's

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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