Macy's (NYSE:M) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.91 and traded as high as $25.07. Macy's shares last traded at $23.6630, with a volume of 5,597,202 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on M. Evercore set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy's in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Macy's in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Macy's in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Macy's from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy's from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy's has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on M

Macy's Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Macy's's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Macy's's payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $258,273.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $650,309.99. This trade represents a 28.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $408,668.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,800. This represents a 45.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy's

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy's by 7.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macy's by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Macy's by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Macy's by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881,348 shares of the company's stock worth $34,034,000 after acquiring an additional 543,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Macy's by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 978,206 shares of the company's stock worth $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 185,678 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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