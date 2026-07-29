Macy's (NYSE:M) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Macy's in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Macy's from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macy's from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Macy's in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Macy's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.70.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on M

Macy's Stock Performance

M opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.46. Macy's has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $26.10.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Macy's will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Macy's

In other Macy's news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $258,273.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $650,309.99. This represents a 28.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $408,668.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $497,800. This trade represents a 45.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Macy's

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Macy's by 38.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 162,989 shares of the company's stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Macy's by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,116,170 shares of the company's stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Macy's by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 58,197 shares of the company's stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Macy's by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,300 shares of the company's stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Macy's by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,283,107 shares of the company's stock worth $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,132 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

Further Reading

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