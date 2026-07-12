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Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Madison Air Solutions logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Madison Air Solutions to a Hold rating, while the broader analyst consensus remains Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.90.
  • The stock traded up 2.3% to $36.63 on Friday, though volume was below average and shares remain below the 50-day moving average of $39.61.
  • In its latest quarterly report, Madison Air Solutions posted revenue of $923.7 million, topping analysts’ expectations of $847.55 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Madison Air Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "hold" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Madison Air Solutions in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Air Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAIR

Madison Air Solutions Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of MAIR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,542,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,993. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61. Madison Air Solutions has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.00.

Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $83,088.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $847.55 million.

Madison Air Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We take up to 25,000 breaths a day and spend up to 90% of our lives indoors, often breathing air that's two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Clean air is absolutely essential to human life, yet most people rarely think about the air we breathe at home, in our schools, in healthcare facilities and in the workplace. Poor air quality doesn't just affect comfort; it undermines health, productivity and performance. Improving air quality is a fundamental principle that is a key tenet in everything we do.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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