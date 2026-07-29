Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Shares of Madison Air Solutions Corporation (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.95 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 1270596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAIR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Madison Air Solutions to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Air Solutions from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Madison Air Solutions in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAIR

Madison Air Solutions Trading Down 3.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00.

Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $83,088.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.55 million.

Madison Air Solutions Company Profile

We take up to 25,000 breaths a day and spend up to 90% of our lives indoors, often breathing air that's two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Clean air is absolutely essential to human life, yet most people rarely think about the air we breathe at home, in our schools, in healthcare facilities and in the workplace. Poor air quality doesn't just affect comfort; it undermines health, productivity and performance. Improving air quality is a fundamental principle that is a key tenet in everything we do.

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