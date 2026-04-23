Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSGE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "conviction-buy" rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 5th.

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Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE MSGE opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.54. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $459.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.21 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 748.04% and a net margin of 5.12%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other news, Director Charles P. Dolan sold 19,311 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $1,231,269.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 660 shares in the company, valued at $42,081.60. This trade represents a 96.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company's stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. NYSE: MSGE is a premier live entertainment company focused on producing and hosting a wide range of events across North America. Established as a separate publicly traded entity in April 2020 through a spin-off from Madison Square Garden Company, MSGE owns and operates iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City, Radio City Music Hall, The Chicago Theatre and Sphere in Las Vegas. These facilities serve as flagship stages for concerts, sports events, family shows and cultural performances.

The company's core business activities center on venue management, event promotion and production services.

Further Reading

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