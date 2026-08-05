Madison Square Garden (MSGS) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden to announce earnings of $0.6350 per share and revenue of $227.6670 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $432.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Madison Square Garden Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of MSGS opened at $396.44 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden has a 12 month low of $188.60 and a 12 month high of $411.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $470.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Madison Square Garden from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $442.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSGS

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company's stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,289 shares of the company's stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp NYSE: MSGS is a leading sports and entertainment holding company focused on professional sports franchises and related media assets. The company owns and operates teams such as the NBA's New York Knicks, the NHL's New York Rangers and the WNBA's New York Liberty. Through these flagship franchises, MSG Sports offers a range of products and services including ticketing, premium seating and sponsorship opportunities, targeting fans in the New York metropolitan area and beyond.

In addition to team operations, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp holds a majority stake in MSG Networks, a regional cable network that broadcasts live sporting events, news and original programming.

Further Reading

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